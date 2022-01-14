Adam Weinstock Appointed Executive Director of The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival 

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival has appointed producer Adam Weinstock as Executive Director.

Adam is the Co-owner of Red Spear LLC and president of Creative Concept Productions. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of EAT - Emerging Artists Theatre. He has extensive experience in live theater, having produced over 100 shows over the past 25 years, including nearly three dozen productions in Provincetown since 1999.



As Executive Director, Adam will oversee administrative matters for the Festival including development, marketing, public relations, sales, and staffing.



Patrick Falco, Festival Board President, points out the continuity of the hire. "Adam's been advising us since 2009, took a Festival show to Dublin in 2010, and another Festival production to LaMama in 2011. For ten years we've been hoping he would expand his role with us." David Kaplan, Festival Curator and Co-founder, adds "2022 is a good year for Adam to come onboard. This September, our 17th Season is an overview of Williams' work. The audience, the staff, the artists, and Adam -- all of us get to review the breadth of what inspires us."

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, presented each September, offers an unmatched range of performance and scholarship all in one place.

They explore Williams' avant-garde spirit and evolving international importance in our Tennessee Williams Institute, master classes, workshops, internships, and celebrations throughout the year.

In honoring Williams' foundational connection to Provincetown, the festival contributes to the cultural wealth and economic health of the wonderful seaside village that so inspired him and graciously hosts the festival each September.

Learn more at https://www.twptown.org/.