Academy of Music Theatre Names Raymond Dumont as New Executive Director

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The Board of Trustees of the Academy of Music Theatre has announced the new Executive Director at the Academy, Raymond Dumont. Dumont comes to Northampton from The Public Theatre in Lewiston, ME, and his tenure at the Academy of Music will begin on July 1, 2026.

Born and raised in Maine, Dumont attended Boston University School of Management, majoring in Finance and Marketing. He has been working in professional theatre for over 30 years, as performer, educator, director, choreographer, and producer. Dumont has enjoyed over 25 seasons at Maine State Music Theatre, including four years as Managing Director from 1999-2003. He is dedicated to creating art that starts conversations, brings people together, and improves the quality of life in our communities, all the while providing great entertainment.

The soon-to-be-retired Academy Executive Director Debra J'Anthony served the organization for 18 years, following 16 years of executive direction at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls. J'Anthony's tenure at the historic venue ushered in extensive restorations and renovations to the building and updates to theatrical equipment; expanded programming that includes a Season Series, several community-based series, and greater youth educational offerings; and a re-establishment of the Academy of Music as an important center for live performance in the Pioneer Valley.

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