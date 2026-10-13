ARTS BY GEORGE! Raises $400,000 for Mason Arts at George Mason University

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George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) celebrated the 21st annual ARTS by George! benefit event on October 3, raising $400,000 to support student scholarships and Mason Arts programs. The event, headlined by actor and musician Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, brings the total raised through ARTS by George! to more than $5 million since the event began in 2006.

Funds raised support student scholarships in visual arts, dance, music, theater, game design, film, and arts management, as well as programs including the Mason Community Arts Academy, Green Machine Ensembles, and the Great Performances at Mason season at the Center for the Arts.

'We take tremendous pride in George Mason serving as the cultural hub of our region,' George Mason University President Gregory Washington said at the event. 'When you come out here today and you support these artists, and you supported our students earlier today, you are not just supporting an individual going through a program. You are literally becoming a part of someone's life. You have impacted them in a way that they will, quite frankly, never, ever forget.'

The evening began with more than 270 CVPA students and faculty presenting performances, exhibitions, and interactive experiences throughout the deLaski Performing Arts Building. Guests heard jazz, piano, opera, and symphonic music from School of Music students, previewed the School of Theater's fall production of Urinetown, and experienced virtual reality demonstrations from Computer Game Design students and faculty.

The School of Art and Mason Exhibitions presented an interactive gallery featuring student and alumni artists, while Film and Video Studies screened student and alumni work. School of Dance students and faculty performed in the studios, and alumni from the Arts Management program reconnected with friends, faculty, and guests.

The evening continued at the Center for the Arts, where CVPA alumna Adelina Mitchell (BA Theater '19) performed 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.' Mitchell, the Elphaba standby for the Broadway National Tour of Wicked, credited scholarship support with helping launch her professional career. 'Having access to that scholarship was the sole reason I began working professionally as quickly as I did in 2019,' Mitchell said. 'That is exactly what scholarship support can do. It gives young artists a way in, and a way forward.' Following Mitchell's performance, CVPA Dean Rick Davis led the annual Fund-A-Student appeal, which raised more than $83,000.

At 8:30 p.m., Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra took the stage. During the performance, Goldblum invited three CVPA music students-saxophonist Jeremy Fagen, vibraphonist Phillip Todd, and guitarist Silas Lewis-to join him and the orchestra for 'The Kicker.'

The event concluded with a champagne toast on stage by Goldblum and Davis, joined by students, faculty, and ARTS by George! supporters.

'There was a special feeling at this year's ARTS by George!-you could sense it from the earliest student showcases. With the record-breaking paddle raise for scholarships to Jeff Goldblum's delightful performance and generous after-show remarks, a palpable excitement grew throughout the evening. We believe the arts create community, and this year's event served as Exhibit A for that case,' shared CVPA Dean Rick Davis.

The Presenting Sponsor for ARTS by George! 2026 is Atlantic Union Bank. The Event Chair was Annie Bolger.

About Mason Arts

Mason Arts encompasses the seven academic programs of George Mason University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, seven community arts programs, seven galleries, the Center for the Arts, the Hylton Performing Arts Center, and the digital venue Mason Arts Amplified. The fusion of academic and professional work on campus and throughout the community is the hallmark of Mason Arts and collectively it creates the largest arts presence in Northern Virginia. The college prepares students for careers as creators, performers, teachers, scholars, arts leaders, and arts entrepreneurs, and provides them opportunities to perform, create, and exhibit their work in the wide variety of Mason Arts venues. cvpa.gmu.edu.

About George Mason University

George Mason University, Virginia's largest public research university, is located near Washington, D.C., and enrolls more than 40,000 students from 130 countries and all 50 states. George Mason has grown rapidly over the last half-century and is recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurship, remarkable diversity, and commitment to accessibility. In 2023, the university launched Mason Now: Power the Possible, a one-billion-dollar comprehensive campaign to support student success, research, innovation, community, and stewardship. www.gmu.edu.

Photo Credit: Cable Risdon/Risdon Photography



Photo Credit: Cable Risdon/Risdon Photography

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