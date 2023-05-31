A.R.T. to Welcome Little Amal to Harvard in September

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University will produce an ArtsThursdays event at Harvard University to welcome Little Amal to Greater Boston on September 7, 2023 as part of Amal Walks Across America. A.R.T. will announce details about the free public event and related summer workshops in the coming weeks. ArtsThursdays is a university-wide initiative sponsored by Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA) that provides free, public programming in the arts during the academic year.

Little Amal, whose name means “hope” in Arabic, is a 12-foot puppet of a refugee Syrian child whose journey brings attention to the urgent needs of marginalized people around the globe with a simple message: don’t forget us. Amal carries her message of hope for displaced people everywhere, especially children who have been separated from their families. Amal Walks Across America, a 6,000-mile journey beginning in Boston, will include more than 100 events in 35 cities and towns across the US.

Amal Walks Across America is produced by The Walk Productions in association with Handspring Puppet Company. The A.R.T./Harvard event is made possible with the support of Harvard University Committee on the Arts (HUCA).

AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/amal-walks