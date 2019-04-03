A.R.T. Will Present Diana Oh's Culminating CLAIRVOYANCE Events

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) announces the final events of the 2018/19 A.R.T. Breakout series: the culmination of generative artist and performer Diana Oh's season-long Artist-in-Community residency entitled Clairvoyance.

For more information, to RSVP for free events, and to purchase tickets to the culminating concert, visit americanrepertorytheater.org/clairvoyance.

CLAIRVOYANCE KICKOFF: A WELCOME BACK TO CAMBRIDGE

Saturday, April 6 | 8PM (doors at 7:45PM)

The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge Street, Inman Square, Cambridge

Diana Oh previews a few of her songs from her upcoming Clairvoyance concert, takes a look at her past installations from the year, and honors some of the people she has worked with in Boston and Cambridge. Converse with Diana and enjoy the sounds of Clairvoyance's DJ Nessuno. Free of charge, all are welcome, RSVPs are encouraged.

CLAIRVOYANCE INSTALLATION #3: THE ARTIST IN THEIR ELEMENT

Saturday, April 20 | 1PM - 4PM

Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston (ICA), 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston

Created and staged by Diana Oh in collaboration with artists of the Boston community

Co-presented by A.R.T. and the ICA

Diana Oh and a group of Queer and Trans-Identified Powerhouse Influencers of Color, at the invitation of the artist, will strike a pose for portrait painting that celebrates queer magic and QPTOC love. They'll each showcase their own personal fashion aesthetic in a staged tableau at the ICA. A commissioned artist will paint their portrait in tableau, and you are invited to observe, muse, sketch, or take in the beauty and applaud! Drawing materials provided; participants also welcome to bring personal sketchbooks and pencils. Free of charge-gallery admission not included. All are welcome; RSVPs are encouraged.

CLAIRVOYANCE, THE CONCERT AND TREE PLANTING

April 24 - 26 | 7:30PM

April 27 | 7PM

OBERON, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge

April 28 Tree Planting | TBD

Details to be announced. An event of ArtWeek, presented by Highland Street Foundation and produced by the Boch Center.

Diana Oh is a witch. She knows it. So do her closest friends. Clairvoyance runs in her family. She went to a spiritual counselor in the jungle in Thailand, and the spiritual counselor told her to sing and go wild in Boston. Everything else the spiritual counselor said came true, so Diana is doing it. After their extended run of Infinite Love Party at Bushwick Starr and a year after staging a national call to action with {my lingerie play}, Diana Oh (she/they) returns to A.R.T. with Clairvoyance, The Concert and Tree Planting, the culminating concert of her year-long Artist-in-Community Residency with A.R.T. creating and staging Clairvoyance installations throughout Cambridge and the Greater Boston Area that began in summer 2018.

In Clairvoyance, The Concert and Tree Planting, Oh performs her original music from journal entries and the beyond. It's a concert, it's a museum, it's a party, it's a tree planting, with moments of divination. The concert is Love Doctored by Diana Oh and Mei Ann Teo.

Clairvoyance, The Concert and Tree Planting ties together several installations created and staged by Oh:

· Installation #1: Chosen Family Portraits, held September 23, 2018 at Autumn (...Nothing Personal), the public art installation by Teresita Fernández at Tercentenary Theatre in Harvard Yard. This professional portrait capture of local queer and trans people of color (QTPOC) and allied chosen families was art-directed by Oh, and included a dance party and picnic with food provided by local queer chefs from 7ate9 Bakery, Tanám, and Tex Mex Eats.

· Installation #2: White People Read/What Don't You Want to Hold On to Alone Anymore, held October 27, 2018 at the Boston Public Library's Central Library in Copley Square. White-identifying participants were invited to self-educate by engaging with a collection of books, curated by Oh, authored by QTPOC and women of color about their experiences, histories, and stories. A tandem solo performance by Oh was inspired by Oh's reaction to her/their rage and the validation and invalidation thereof.

· Installation #3: The Artist in Their Element (upcoming), to be held April 20, 2019 at the Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston. Queer and Trans-Identified Powerhouse Influencers of Color will be posed by Oh for portrait painting by a commissioned artist that celebrates queer magic and QPTOC love and showcases their own personal fashion. Observers will also be invited to create based on their experience.





