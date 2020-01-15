A.R.T. Will Host 1776 Salon Series with Acclaimed Harvard Scholars

In conjunction with its upcoming revival of 1776 directed by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus, American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University will host a series of conversations with acclaimed Harvard scholars that consider the Declaration of Independence and topics and themes raised by the musical. To be held at various locations throughout Greater Boston, the 1776 Salon series will explore the stories of eighteenth-century historical figures omitted from history books, consider new narratives of the events leading up to and following the American Revolution, and amplify the voices both represented within and absent from the Declaration of Independence.

Learn more and RSVP at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776-Salon. All events are free and open to the public but space is limited and RSVPs are required. A.R.T. Members receive advanced access. Select events will be recorded and posted online for later viewing.

UPCOMING 1776 SALONS INCLUDE:

Jane Franklin's Spectacles-SOLD OUT

With Jill Lepore, David Woods Kemper '41 Professor of American History at Harvard University

Thursday, January 16 at the Old South Meeting House (310 Washington Street, Boston)

Jill Lepore explores the story of Benjamin Franklin's long-forgotten sister, Jane, and meditates on what it means to write history not from what can be found, but from what has been lost.

Presented in partnership with Revolutionary Spaces

Livestream at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776-Salon provided by The Forum Network, a public media service of WGBH Boston

Tacky's Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War

-now accepting RSVPs at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/1776-Salon

With Vincent Brown, Charles Warren Professor of History and Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University

Monday, February 10 at the Loeb Drama Center (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge)

Vincent Brown examines the largest slave revolt in the eighteenth-century British Atlantic world, known as Tacky's Revolt. Tracing the roots, routes, and reverberations of this event across disparate parts of the Atlantic world, Brown's new book, Tacky's Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War, expands our understanding of the relationship between European, African, and American history, as it speaks to our understanding of wars of terror today.

Originalism or Ancestor Worship: Interpreting the Constitution Today

With Mark Tushnet, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Harvard Law School

Monday, March 9 at Location TBA

TBA

With Annette Gordon-Reed, Charles Warren Professor of American Legal History at Harvard Law School; Professor of History in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University

Tuesday, March 31 at Location TBA

James Madison and the Making of American Democracy: A Case Study

With David A. Moss, Paul Whiton Cherington Professor at Harvard Business School

Tuesday, April 21 at WBUR CitySpace (890 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston)

Presented in partnership with WBUR CitySpace

Why We Study the American Revolution

With Jane Kamensky, Jonathan Trumbull Professor of American History; Pforzheimer Foundation Director of the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, and students from "History 1776" at Harvard University

Monday, May 4 at Location TBA

The 1776 Salon series began on October 21, 2019 with Performing 1776: The Politics And Poetics Of The Declaration Of Independence, a joint lecture by Timothy Patrick McCarthy, Professor of History and Literature at Harvard University's Graduate School of Education and Core Faculty at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, and John Stauffer, the Kates Professor of English and of African and African American Studies at Harvard University. A recording of the lecture is available online at https://youtu.be/i3_AUshZMus.

ABOUT 1776

The American Repertory Theater production of 1776 is produced in association with Roundabout Theatre Company. The A.R.T. run begins May 2020. Broadway performances begin at Roundabout's American Airlines TheatreSM in Spring 2021. The co-production will also be presented in a thirteen-city tour between the A.R.T. and Roundabout engagements, including a stop at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in July of 2020. Additional dates, cities, creative team, and cast will be announced at a later date.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus directs a new production of this Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history.

Production support of 1776 is provided by Katie and Paul Buttenwieser, The Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory Charitable Trust, and Serena and Bill Lese. Additional production support is provided by Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine, Janet and Irv Plotkin, and Professor Mark V. Tushnet. Education and engagement support is provided by Bank of America.

Tickets to the production of 1776 at A.R.T. start at $25 and are available now to A.R.T. Members online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Tickets to performances through May 27 go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17 and noon. Tickets to the full run will be available beginning March 26.

Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star military families, EBT or SNAP card holders, and others.





