A.R.T. To Present Daniel Alexander Jones In BLACK LIGHT

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, will present visionary artist Daniel Alexander Jones' concert and visitation with alter-ego Jomama Jones, Black Light at A.R.T.'s club theater space OBERON September 19 through September 20, 2019.

In Black Light, Jones performs as the iconic Jomama Jones in a spiritual revival for turbulent times. This intimate journey through the darkness of personal and political upheaval and the shards of shattered illusions is illuminated by spontaneous humor and what The New Yorker calls Jones' "very particular radiance."

With all original music, drawing influence from Prince, Sade, Diana Ross, and Tina Turner, Black Light is marked by the Black American Freedom movement, Afromysticism, goddess mythology, and divination. This immersive performance piece removes the barrier between artist and audience through inquiry, story, and song.

Jomama Jones last appeared in Boston in 2013 in Radiate at The Theatre Offensive.

Black Light was created by Daniel Alexander Jones. It features original songs by Jomama Jones with Bobby Halvorson, Laura Jean Anderson, Dylan Meek, and Josh Quat. Additional music is by Samora Pinderhughes and Tariq Al-Sabir. Costume Design is by Oana Boetz, OBERON Lighting Design is by Justin Paice, and OBERON Sound Design is by Alex Giorgetti. The band includes Trevor Bachman, Sean Dixon, Michelle Marie Osbourne, Sterling Overshown, Josh Quat, and Vuyo Sotashe.

Black Light was originally produced Off-Broadway by Diana DiMenna at the Greenwich House Theater, September 30 through November 11, 2018. Its New York premiere was produced by Joe's Pub at The Public Theater on February 12, 2018. It was developed in association with the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts Theater Residency program. Additional production support for the A.R.T. run is provided by Jonathan Glazer and Hadley Leach.

To welcome Jones back to Boston, the A.R.T. and Madison Park Development Corporation's Hibernian Hall will host A Conversation with Daniel Alexander Jones at 6PM on Thursday, September 12 at the destination for arts and culture in the heart of Roxbury's Dudley Square (184 Dudley Street, Roxbury). The public is invited to hear from the acclaimed writer, performer, director, and educator about his journey as an artist and storyteller, the origins of his alter-ego Jomama Jones, and the upcoming performances of Black Light. The event is free, but RSVPs are requested. Refreshments will be provided. Learn more at https://amrep.org/convowithDAJ.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You