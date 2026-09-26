AND THEN THERE WERE NONE To Be Presented By Sullivan Rep

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And Then There Were None, the Agatha Christie murder mystery classic will be presented by Sullivan Rep as a part of their 2026 Season.

Based on the Agatha Christie novel, And Then There None, tells the story of 10 guests as they arrive to an island at the request of an anonymous invitation. When the gramophone starts playing the first evening accusing them all of past crimes and guests begin dying one by one, they have to work together to find the killer amongst them.

Artistic Director Dan Sullivan returns as Director of this production. Stage Management by Colleen Locke, Properties Design by Richard Grenier, Intimacy Direction by Kate Dugas, Costume & Set Design by Dan Sullivan, Hair & Make Up Design by Bridget Sullivan, Technical Direction by John Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, Sound Design by Bridget Donovan, Company Management by Julianna Tusler, and Dramaturgy by Camille Cuzzupoli.

The cast of And Then There Were None includes Dan Dowling, Jr. as General Mackenzie, Carly Evans* as Mrs. Rodgers, Kevin C. Groppe as Justice Wargrave, Kevin Hanley* as Dr. Armstrong, Marcia Irwin* as Emily Brent, Jack Magan as Anthony Marston, Judi Olson as Female Swing, Robert Orzalli as Male Swing/Narracott, Melissa Paz* as Vera Claythorne, Tyler Pilkington-Sperry as Fred Rogers, Briar-Robin Pollock as William Henry Blore, and Anthony Rinaldi* as Phillip Lombard. * Denotes 2025 Company Member.

Sullivan Rep's mission is to provide the Greater Boston area with high quality, live professional theater created primarily by local artists who reflect the diversity of our community and support it through other professions. The company's show choices and additional programming will provide a mix of established and well known content with under-represented and inspiring works.

And Then There Were None opens Friday, October 16th and closes Saturday, October 31st. All performances will be located at The Mother Brook Arts & Community Center at 123 High St. Dedham, MA. Tickets and further information are available at www.sullivanrep.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 11 Hrs 53 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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