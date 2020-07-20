Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANASTASIA Joins The Hanover Theatre Broadway Series

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  
Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical, Anastasia, is on a journey to Worcester at last! The national tour visits The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts Thursday, May 6 - Sunday, May 9.

From the Tony® Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic "Ragtime," this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics).

The hit musical joins the 2020-2021 Broadway Series, which also includes an all-new Blue Man Group production, Jimmy Buffett-inspired Escape to Margaritaville, Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, Tony®- and Grammy®-award winning The Band's Visit, Tina Fey's Mean Girls and one more sizzling musical to be announced this August.

Save on a costly trip to the big city and share the joy of theatre with friends and family at one of Pollstar's top theatres in the world. Only seven-show subscribers receive the best benefits, the best pricing and the best seats. New this year, seven-show subscribers can exchange into any performance or show in the Broadway Series. Save up to 15% on individual ticket prices (student subscribers save between $98 and $219), defer payments until September 15 and take advantage of an interest-free payment plan. Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/subscriptions or call the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) to learn more.


