AN HOUR WITH ELEANOR Adds Performances in the Black Box Theater

Due to popular demand, the Sold Out run of “An Hour With Eleanor” will offer patrons two additional opportunities to see the show on the weekend following Thanksgiving. Performances have been added on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:00pm. Seating in the Black Box is limited and patrons are encouraged to secure tickets now!

Written by Cynthia Krause, this one-woman play was the recent winner of the Marion Arts Center’s Playwriting Contest. M. Newell from The Wanderer writes, “Taking on the story of a person as wrapped in 20th-century history on a global and local level as Eleanor Roosevelt takes an equally brave and insightful person… Taking it on as an actress inhabiting such a large personality is something else – it is epic.” Eleanor journeys from a shy lonely child to a world-renowned, U. N. human-rights advocate. We see her struggle from her days in a French Boarding school to leading Suffragette marches, fighting for an 8-hour, 5-day work week, teaching Civil Rights Workshops, and traveling to the islands of the South Pacific to carry messages home for 100’s of troops during W.W II.

Born of the late Victorian Age Eleanor blossomed into the most beloved and remarkable first ladies of all time. Surprisingly, the Grand Dame of mid-century America says in her self-effacing manner, “My job was to be useful”. Newall concludes, “Krause’s words spoken by Monchik left us deeply moved. It is all there in emotions, worn by Monchik to perfection.”