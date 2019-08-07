AN EVENING WITH THE CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES Will Embark on Tour

Enjoy this intimate, fun-filled evening with some of your favorite Television Housewives - onstage live in person! The night will feature three dazzling Housewives, from a rotating cast, talking all about their sensational personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever. Grab a cocktail and have your own questions ready, as your favorite Housewife will answer . This special event will also benefit women's charities by donating a percentage of the proceeds from all limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet Photo-op tickets. You don't want to miss this outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy, but always honest evening with these fabulous Reality TV stars!

Events have featured: Cynthia Bailey (Atlanta), Ashley Darby (Potomac), Kelly Dodd (Orange County), Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Brandi Glanville (Beverly Hills), Tamra Judge (Orange County), Dorinda Medley (New York City), Kenya Moore (Atlanta), Carole Radziwill (New York), Ramona Singer (New York City) and more.

Fri Aug 2, 2019

Patchogue Performing Arts Center

Patchogue, NY

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), Sonja Morgan (New York)

Tricia Fisher (Interviewer)

Sat Aug 10, 2019

Barnstable Performing Arts Center

Hyannis, MA

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), Sonja Morgan (New York)

Tricia Fisher (Interviewer)

Sun Aug 11, 2019

North Shore Music Theatre

Beverly, MA

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), Sonja Morgan (New York)

Tricia Fisher (Interviewer)

Fri Sep 20, 2019

The Event Center at Live Casino and Hotel

Hanover, MD

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), Sonja Morgan (New York),

Ashley Darby (Potomac) Tricia Fisher (Interviewer)

Sat Sep 21, 2019

Harrah's Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey), Margaret Josephs (New Jersey), Sonja Morgan (New York)

Tricia Fisher (Interviewer)





