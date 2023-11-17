Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Award-Winning Musical Returns to Greater Boston Stage Company

Performances run December 8 – 23, 2023. 

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Greater Boston Stage Company's award-winning production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 returns! Written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Performances run December 8 – 23, 2023. 

Transporting audiences to the trenches of World War I, All is Calm captures the spirit of camaraderie and the power of music amid conflict. A German soldier steps into No Man's Land, singing "Stille Nacht," initiating an extraordinary night of unity, music, and peace among enemies. All is Calm recounts this remarkable true story through the words and songs of the men who experienced it, delivering a touching testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Featuring nine out of ten original GBSC cast members, the production is helmed by director Arthur Gomez and music director Lea Peterson. Originally directed and choreographed by Ilyse Robbins, this remounted production aims to resonate deeply with audiences, evoking the emotions and humanity of a historic moment during the holiday season.

"We're thrilled to bring back this powerful production that beautifully encapsulates the essence of peace and unity during a time of conflict," said Weylin Symes, Producing Artistic Director of Greater Boston Stage Company. Featured songs include: It's A Long Way to Tipperary, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Angels We Have Heard on High, Good King Wenceslas, O Holy Night, Auld Lang Syne, and other holiday favorites.

The production team includes Arthur Gomez (Director), Lea Peterson (Music Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), “Fitz” Emily Fitzgerald*(Assistant Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau (Production Assistant), Erik Diaz^ (Scenic Designer), Jeff Adelberg^ (Lighting Designer), Bethany Mullins (Costume Designer), Ellie DeLucia (Costume Coordinator), David Remedios (Sound Designer), Sarajane Mullins (Properties Designer), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

The cast includes Caleb Chew, Christopher Chew*, Alexander Holden*, David Jiles Jr.*, Zachary McConnell*, Michael Jennings Mahoney*, Stephen Markarian*, Bryan Miner*, Gary Ng* and Phil Tayler. Swings include Darren Paul and Jacob Less.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. 

^ Member of IATSE/USA

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit Click Here.


Recommended For You