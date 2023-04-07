Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 07, 2023  
A STRANGE LOOP, THE BAND'S VISIT, and More Set For SpeakEasy Stage Company's 33rd Season

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A STRANGE LOOP; the Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE BAND'S VISIT; the searing Pulitzer Prize-winning drama COST OF LIVING; the hilarious Broadway comedy POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE; and the award-winning Off-Broadway hit A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD will make up SpeakEasy Stage Company's 33rd Season, the company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault announced today.

The schedule for SpeakEasy Stage Company's 2023-2024 Season will be:

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ... - by Selena Fillinger / Sept. 15 - Oct. 7, 2023

THE BAND'S VISIT - musical by David Yazbek & Itamar Moses / Nov. 10 - Dec.10, 2023

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD -- by Samuel D. Hunter / Jan. 26 - Feb 17, 2024

COST OF LIVING - by Martyna Majok / Mar. 8 - 30, 2024

A STRANGE LOOP - musical by Michael R. Jackson / Apr. 26 - May 25, 2024

"Once again I am excited to offer Boston audiences a bold and entertaining slate of the very best contemporary plays and musicals," said Daigneault, in announcing the new SpeakEasy line-up. "Each of these shows is uniquely theatrical and celebrates the importance of sharing our stories to better appreciate our common humanity."

"We are also thrilled to be partnering with two of the city's most exciting theatre companies to bring two of these great shows to Boston: the delightful and deeply moving musical THE BAND'S VISIT, which we will co-produce with The Huntington; and the bold and blisteringly funny A STRANGE LOOP, which we will co-produce with Front Porch Arts Collective."

Subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased by calling BostonTheatreScene Audience Services at 617-933-8600, going online to Click Here, or walking up to the Calderwood Pavilion box office at 527 Tremont Street in Boston's South End.

More information about each of SpeakEasy's 2023-2024 productions can be found on the following pages or at Click Here.




