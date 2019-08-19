A Roaring Good Time! UBU ROAR Announced At The Modern Theatre

Juvenilia's Ubu Roar returns to the Modern Theatre for two weekends of raucous revelry and satire. This new translation of Alfred Jarry's play flirtatiously thumbs its nose in the face of yowling incompetence, greedy self-interest, and the immoral wielding of power. Ubu Roar is tons of fun and irreverent as anything recently tweeted.

Juvenilia, Boston's newest professional theatre company, is comprised almost entirely of Suffolk University alumni. The cast returns from their May premiere for this fully-staged production of snark and mischief, and are joined on stage by a live rock band led by Joey Del [Suffolk '16]. A cash bar will be available.

At the directorial helm of Ubu Roar is Juvenilia's founding Artistic Director and Suffolk professor, Wesley Savick, who is best known for his stylish, avant-garde, and fearless productions. He envisions Juvenilia as an incubator for challenging, adventurous and timely new works. "I'm excited to introduce Boston theatre audiences to the sparkling, unpretentious sophistication which is uniquely Suffolk...and by extension, Juvenilia. (Ubu Roar)... feel(s) like a cross between a punk set, Guy Fawkes Day, and church."

Join the mosh-pit melee of hysterical tyranny, eye-rolling self-inflated ego, and satirical fun!



Seating is General Admission. Tickets for Ubu Roar are on sale now for $5 at Moderntheatre.com or by calling 866.811.4111. Tickets are $10 the night of show and available for purchase at the door.

Free tickets are available for Suffolk students, faculty, & staff with Suffolk ID the night of the show/at the door ONLY.



Ubu Roar is presented by Juvenilia and The National Theatre of Allston. Juvenilia is a program of The Suffolk University Theatre Department.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You