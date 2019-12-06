A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN! Travels to the Massachusetts Historical Society

History At PlayTM has garnered nationwide attention for their one-woman, living history performances, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN! , the inspirational story of America's first female soldier Deborah Sampson, has been performed over 1,000 times in cities across the country, receiving accolades from journalists, actors, and historians alike and earning the honor as an Official Selection of the United Solo Theatre Festival in New York City. Now, Deborah Sampson travels to the Massachusetts Historical Society on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 from 5:30-7:00 pm to tell her incredible story (1154 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215). Event includes a reception with light refreshments and followed by Q&A. Free for MHS members and Fellows, holders of an EBT Card to Culture or ConnectorCare Card to Culture, and Boston Public School students admitted free when accompanied by a parent or guardian aged 18 or older. $10 for general public. Please see www.masshist.org/calendar or call 617.536.1608 for more information.

This performance of A REVOLUTION OF HER OWN! features History At Play's Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora in an immersive solo performance as Deborah Samson [Sampson], the first woman to enlist, to fight, and to be honorably discharged from the American Military. This hour-long program chronicles her life: An indentured servant by age five, Deborah grew up in a man's world, where women were naught but second-class citizens. Without the ability to vote or to own property, Deborah knew her options were limited; breaking the rules may be necessary to accomplish a greater goal in life. Experience Deborah Sampson's arduous upbringing, one and a half years of active combat, and success as the first female professional soldier, through interactive stories and authentic colonial attire. Deborah's passion will take you back in time!

Featured in news media outlets, including WCVB Boston, CBS WBZ The Jordan Rich Show, The Associated Press, and The Washington Times, History At Play's Artistic Director and Founder Judith Kalaora has expressed the delight and difficulty in portraying America's first professional female soldier, Deborah Sampson. Jordan Rich of WBZ states, "She's a one-woman force of nature and inhabits these women...it takes people like Judith to bring these stories to life...these lost pieces of history." The Associated Press described Kalaora as a woman "drawn to characters who seem conflicted about society's gender roles...Kalaora not only portrays these women on stage, she emulates them in life, starting her own company to portray and educate about 'influential, but oft forgotten women.'"

About History At PlayTM Kalaora established History At PlayTM in 2010 to create enriching historical entertainment. She is a resident of Massachusetts and a graduate of Syracuse University and Shakespeare's Globe Education Program in London, England. She has performed on stages from London to Montreal and across the United States. For more information, www.HistoryAtPlay.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You