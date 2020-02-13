A New Generation Of Cirque Comes To Worcester

Experience the world's greatest talent assembled on one stage for an incredible evening when Cirque D'Or comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 15 at 3 pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Perfect for the entire family, Cirque D'Or includes beautiful costumes, dynamic sound and lighting and a cast of world champion acrobats, contortionists and aerial. The electrifying and mesmerizing group will perform incredible feats of strength and beauty. This action-packed presentation delivers talent beyond the wildest imagination and is a thrill-a-minute spectacle.

Tickets to Cirque D'Or start at $33. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





