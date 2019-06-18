A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Comes to Worcester

Experience the music that defined a generation with Janis Joplin and her musical influences when the electrifying hit musical A Night with Janis Joplin comes to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts for two shows on Sunday, September 15 at 2 pm and 7 pm. Tickets go on sale to members on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 am and to the general public on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am.

Like a comet that burned too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock and roll. Joplin had an unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern comfort. It was a voice that made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. With a canon of unforgettable songs such as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," Joplin's music changed history.

The New York Times raved that A Night with Janis Joplin "rocks the house." Created, written and directed by Randy Johnson and starring Tony® nominated actress Mary Bridget Davies as Janis Joplin, A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical that's staged like a rock concert that audiences never want to end.

Tickets to A Night with Janis Joplin start at $35, with a limited number of VIP packages available. Discounts are available to members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You