1776, BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA & More at A.R.T. in May

American Repertory Theater has announced May programming, including 1776, Black Super Hero Magic Mama, and more!

BLACK SUPER HERO MAGIC MAMA

In all the books that Sabrina Jackson reads to her son Tramarion, tragedy's just an origin story, something to propel the heroes into wondrous new worlds. When tragedy strikes in her own life, Sabrina launches herself into a fantastical, technicolor universe where she gets to be the hero. A high-flying adventure that refuses to be held down by the gravity at its core, Inda Craig-Galván's Black Super Hero Magic Mama is a powerful refutation of the disproportionate expectations placed on Black mothers and their sons. Presented in collaboration with Company One Theatre, Boston Public Library, and Boston Comics in Color Festival.

Stream the Show On Demand

CIVICALLY SPEAKING: ACHIEVING MULTIRACIAL DEMOCRACY

Wednesday, May 11 at 7PM | Virtual

Can we achieve a true multiracial democracy without first achieving racial justice? Megan Ming Francis and Nsé Ufot, consider that central question in a conversation that will excavate the injustices of America's political past and present. Co-presented by The Roy and Lila Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School

Megan Ming Francis is the G. Alan and Barbara Delsman Associate Professor of Political Science and an Associate Professor of Law, Societies, and Justice at the University of Washington. During the 2021-22 academic year, she is also a Senior Democracy Fellow at the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and a Racial Justice Fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Nsé Ufot is the Chief Executive Officer of the New Georgia Project and its affiliate, New Georgia Project Action Fund.

Civically Speaking is A.R.T.'s series of virtual conversations, lectures, and performance events on history, politics, justice, and the meaning of democracy.

1776

Beginning Tuesday, May 17 | In Person at Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to? Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

ASL Interpreted: Wednesday, 6/22 at 7:30PM, Sundays, 6/26 at 2PM and 7/10 at 2PM, & Wednesday, 7/13 at 7:30PM

Audio Described: Friday, 6/17 at 7:30PM, Saturdays 6/18 at 2PM and 7/9 at 2PM, & Friday, 7/15 at 7:30PM

Open Captioned: Thursday, 6/23 at 7:30PM, Saturdays, 6/25 at 2PM and 7/9 at 2PM, & Thursday, 7/14 at 7:30PM

Relaxed: Sunday, 7/17 at 2PM

For more information about accessible performances, visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Plan-Your-Visit/Accessibility or reach out to Access@amrep.org.

CIVICALLY SPEAKING: ARTS AS A POLITICAL ACTIVATOR

Wednesday, May 18 at 7PM | Virtual

Ohio Organizing Coalition (OOC) in Columbus, OH; 1Hood in Pittsburgh, PA; and MS Votes in Jackson, MS are three of the many organizations that have successfully incorporated art in all its forms to inspire civic engagement among young people of color. In a roundtable moderated by Harvard Graduate School of Education Lecturer on Education Aysha Upchurch, OOC's Co-Executive Director Prentiss Haney, 1Hood's Co-Founder Jasiri X, and MS Votes Executive Director Arekia Bennett discuss the impact and importance of the arts as means to connect with and empower young people to be politically active. Co-presented by The Roy and Lila Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School

DECLARATION RECLAMATION: DIALOGUE OF CIVILIZATIONS

Saturday, May 21 at 11AM | In Person at Boston Public Library Connolly Branch, Jamaica Plain

Through theatrical techniques, explore ideas of home, freedom, and connecting across backgrounds. Participants will learn theater practices and games and use their own experiences to create community dialogue. This workshop is designed to engage immigrant communities across Greater Boston in the themes found in the Declaration of Independence and 1776.

How is my story a part of American history? Declaration Reclamation explores this question through a series of free, public workshops, conversations, and gatherings that will take place across Greater Boston throughout the late spring and summer of 2022. Declaration Reclamation aims to amplify underrepresented voices and stories that are glossed over in American history. Through these participatory events across the city, we will engage different parts of our minds and bodies to collectively reclaim space in the story of America and bridge the gap between the histories we are taught and the histories that define us.

YOUTH ACTION TEAM

Application Deadline Extended to May 22

The Youth Action Team (Y.A.T.) is a paid, year-long program beginning this summer for incoming high school juniors that develops leadership skills through original creative arts producing. Participants will form a community of like-minded peers and industry connections as they design and implement their own arts initiatives in collaboration with A.R.T.'s values and programming. Y.A.T. members will leave the program equipped and inspired to become change-makers in their communities.

In the six-week summer program, Y.A.T. participants will actively investigate the A.R.T's upcoming season of plays through readings, art-making, workshops with local artists and activists, and self-designed activities. During the school year, participants will apply their leadership skills by implementing their community projects with the support of A.R.T. staff and resources.

Open to up to 12 incoming juniors from Greater Boston area schools. Learn more about the program and application process at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/YouthActionTeam.