14th ANNUAL DANCE FESTIVAL Comes to The Provincetown Theater

The Provincetown Theater is honored to partner with the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill in producing this 14th Annual Provincetown Dance Festival. The festival will include seven companies, totaling some 20 dancers of various and eclectic styles and disciplines for two performances only: Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm at the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA.

"On behalf of our board and staff, I am so psyched to bring this gorgeous, diverse celebration of dance to our stage," says Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake. Indeed, the 2019 performers represent the full tapestry of the joys of dance in America. The program includes artists performing in nearly every genre, including ballet, contemporary and conceptual dance, hip-hop, tap and classical Indian dance.

"This year is very exciting and unique," states festival Artistic Director, Adam Miller. "The artists will represent an unprecedented range of fun and innovative dance at the highest level. But what is truly unique this year, is that there well be at least two world premieres."

The Provincetown Dance Festival continues its collaboration with co-producers, Adam Miller and The Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill, in partnership with The Provincetown Theater.

Castle Hill's Executive Artistic Director Cherie Mittenthal states "she is very excited to be celebrating our 14th year this year, with an exciting eclectic mix of exceptional dancers! I'm especially thrilled to have a new piece/World Premier choreographed by the dance festival Artistic Director Adam Miller."

This season, artists hail from Philadelphia, Providence, Boston, Hartford and Seattle. The artists represent professional performer and dance creators that celebrate the broad scope of dance presentation: including classical Indian dance, tap, hip-hop, ballet and contemporary dance.

Rachna Agawal returns after several years with her dynamic and highly technical interpretations of Indian Katak dance. Khalil Hill is a rising tap star on the Boston Tap Scene. He is joined by the conceptual tap performance styles of Orlando Hernandez, who hails from Providence. From Philadelphia, comes Gabrielle Revlock and Sasha Frolov: two artists dedicated to innovation and contemporary dance filled with unexpected flair and originality. Danielle Davidson, and contemporary dance innovator, has collaborated with Orlando Hernandez on a completely new duet.

Artists new to the festival include, Junichi Fukuda with FUKUDANCE, Cayleen Del Rosario, and Alexandr Frolov, who will perform a world premiere duet in collaboration with Philadelphia performer and dance-maker, Gabrielle Revlock. Revlock appeared at the festival several years ago, and mesmerized viewers with her singular performance. Fukuda creates arresting solos and duets with a sense of cultural awareness and haunting sensuality. Del Rosario is a young artist from New York City, who is developing a fresh voice, and will present a large work with multiple dancers. Sokeo Ros returns to with a reprisal of his very moving, personal work: tracing his journey from Cambodia to the streets of urban Providence, RI. This integrates video and speech with movement. Sokeo is also the director of CaseClosed! CaseClosed! is a youth ensemble that utilizes multiple dance forms, including hip-hop and contemporary dance to express vivid stories of the performers' daily lives.

Finally, after 10 years, Adam Miller will create a new, brief contemporary ballet work on his own, re-imagined dance company, The Adam Miller Dance Project.

Tickets for the 14th Annual Provincetown Dance Festival are $40 with a reduced ticket price of $35 for students. Premium seats are available for $75. Tickets can be purchased online at www.provincetowntheater.org, or in person at our new Downtown Box Office, 230 Commercial St., daily from 12:00-4:00pm, starting June 1st. More information can be found at https://www.castlehill.org/special-events/provincetown-dance-festival





