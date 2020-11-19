10 WEEKS IN JAMAICA: Theatre Conversations from Jamaica to the World Continues This Sunday

10 WEEKS IN JAMAICA: Theatre Conversations from Jamaica to the World! is a series of lively weekly discussions with Jamaica's leading theatre artists exploring the histories and memories of-and future visions for-the Jamaican stage. Produced by Boston-based international theatre production company Akiba Abaka Arts, in partnership with Kingston-based talent agency and production company RAW Management, the series has been connecting Jamaican theatre artists with a global platform of theatre makers looking to gain new knowledge, share best practices around progressive theatre-making, and engage members of the greater Caribbean Diaspora longing for familiar stories of home.

"10 Weeks in Jamaica" weekly conversations can be streamed live each Sunday at 4 PM through Jan.3, 2021 on the Akiba Abaka Arts YouTube page here. Previous episodes are available for on-demand viewing on the same site.

The next conversation on Sunday, November 22 at 4 PM titled THE BUSINESS OF THE JAMAICAN STAGE (JAMBIZ) features Lenford Salmon, Company Director for Jambiz International Ltd. and national adjudicator for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Speech and Drama competitions (left); Glen "Titus" Campbell, renowned international actor who became a household name among Jamaicans for his show, "Titus in Town"; Boston-based actor, director and educator Magalie Neff; and Andrew Roach, founder and director of The Jamaican Shopping Club. The conversation is moderated by Jamaican-American theater entrepreneur, actress and director Akiba Abaka.

