2021 Gramophone Awards Present The Boston Modern Orchestra Project With A Special Achievement Award

Last night, the 44th Gramophone Classical Music Awards bestowed the Boston Modern Orchestra Project with a Special Achievement Award in recognition of its extraordinary service to American music of the modern era. BMOP's Founder and Artistic Director Gil Rose graciously accepted the award on behalf of the orchestra during a live, virtual broadcast of what has become the biggest classical event of the year.

Gil Rose, Founder and Artistic Director of BMOP, said, "As the orchestra approaches its 25th season and its 100th release on its independent label BMOP/sound, it is gratifying to receive this special recognition from Gramophone magazine."

James Jolly, Gramophone's Editor-in-Chief said, "The Boston Modern Orchestra Project has impacted the industry in an illimitable way. This Special Achievement Award acknowledges the high quality of its productions (both musically and sonically), and the style with which the whole undertaking has been managed. This side of the pond, it's easy to see the musical world from a singular European perspective, but we have long been deeply impressed by what BMOP stands for and how single-mindedly, and eclectically, it has championed the music of America - in all its richness and variety."

For the second year running, The Gramophone Awards were streamed online, filmed at the VOCES8 Centre in the City of London, and hosted by Gramophone's Editor-in-Chief, James Jolly, and the classical chart-topping pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. The Awards were presented in association with Apple Music, E Gutzwiller et Cie, Banquiers and, as charity partner, Help Musicians. The Awards were streamed live on Gramophone's website, YouTube and Facebook channels, by Medici.tv and by Classic FM, and may still be viewed online on Gramophone's website. In the special Awards issue of Gramophone available today, there is a full report of the Awards, winners, and more.