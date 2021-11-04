Mosquito Story Slam Returns to Provincetown Theater This Month

The Provincetown Theater will be partnering once again with The Mosquito Story Slam for two upcoming performances this fall. Co-hosted by rollicking raconteurs Vanessa Vartabedian and William Mullen, both dates land on the second Saturdays of the month: November 13th and December 11th.

Storytellers from the audience prepare a 5-minute true story based on the night's theme. 7-10 storytellers are picked at random from the "mosquito net" to take a chance and "Bite It Live" on stage. Mosquito stories are told, not read. (Notes and props, however, are allowed.) Sign up early at door. Special guest storytellers, musicians, and/or surprises are possible, as is including adult language and situations.

Sign up at 6:30pm. Stories start at 7pm. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased advance at provincetowntheater.org.