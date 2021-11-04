Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mosquito Story Slam Returns to Provincetown Theater This Month

Both dates land on the second Saturdays of the month: November 13th and December 11th.

Nov. 4, 2021  
Mosquito Story Slam Returns to Provincetown Theater This Month

The Provincetown Theater will be partnering once again with The Mosquito Story Slam for two upcoming performances this fall. Co-hosted by rollicking raconteurs Vanessa Vartabedian and William Mullen, both dates land on the second Saturdays of the month: November 13th and December 11th.

Storytellers from the audience prepare a 5-minute true story based on the night's theme. 7-10 storytellers are picked at random from the "mosquito net" to take a chance and "Bite It Live" on stage. Mosquito stories are told, not read. (Notes and props, however, are allowed.) Sign up early at door. Special guest storytellers, musicians, and/or surprises are possible, as is including adult language and situations.

Sign up at 6:30pm. Stories start at 7pm. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased advance at provincetowntheater.org.


