Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Nikki Wesselman - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: Brooklynn Blair - CINDERELLA - Lance Theatricals, Amy O'Brien - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, Katie Shuter Rompala - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Annie McKinney - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: Chanté Thornton Hamann - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, Diane Kulin - 'INTO THE WOODS' - Boise Music Week, Teresa Sorensen - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Julie Thimmig - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: Rory Pelsue - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, Larry Dennis - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week, Kelliey Chavez - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Frank White - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Doug Clemens - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre, Curtis Ransom - BEN-HUR - Stagecoach theater, Jeanna Vickery - NOISES OFF - Boise Little Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Lance theatricals

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kenrick Fisher - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater



Runners-Up: Dan Allers - THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stage Coach Theatre, Curtis Ransom - BEN HUR - Stage Coach Theatre, Dan Allers - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Skyler Wixom - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: Barbara Oldenburg and Kelley Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week, Decker Hinckley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theatre, JeNeale Hill - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theater

Best Musical

Winner: THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: THE LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight Mountain Theater, THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater



Runners-Up: THE TROUBLE WITH TOURISTS - Stagecoach Theatre THEY/OLVIDAR - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Calandra Hames - CINDERELLA - Lance theatricals



Runners-Up: Joseph Stevenson - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater, Lindsay Whittig - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star, Tom Ford - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Melanie Doctors - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Taylor Vickers - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre, Andy Thimmig - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater, Katie Shuter Rompala - THESE SHINING LIVES - Boise little theater

Best Play

Winner: ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater



Runners-Up: MATILDA - Boise Little Theater, PUFFS - Boise Little Theater, BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Beth Summers - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: CINDERELLA - Lance Theatricals, Katie Knight - INTO THE WOODS - Boise Music Week, Alexander Woodward - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Doug Clemens & Christian Grey - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre



Runners-Up: Brayden Buckley - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, Becky Kimsen - THEY/OLVIDAR - Stage Coach Theatre, Greg Culet - MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jewels Hinckley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Starlight Mountain Theater



Runners-Up: Alex Syiek - THE SHOW ON THE ROOF - Boise Contemporary Theater, Emily Brown - CINDERELLA - Lance theatricals, Angie Benson - THE MUSIC MAN - The Huckleberry Star Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Kiala Siman - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre



Runners-Up: Dee Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Boise Little Theatre, Jake Atkinson - PUFFS - Boise little theater, Andy Thimmig - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Boise Little Theater

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: MUSIC MAN - Huckleberry Star Theater



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Boise Little Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Boise Little Theater



Runners-Up: Starlight Mountain Theatre, The Huckleberry Star Theater, Boise Music Week