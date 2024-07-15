Neighborhood Concert Series Returns to Elm Grove Park Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Neighborhood Concert Series at Elm Grove Park will return next week. The performance is on July 24, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

Get ready for another summer packed with free summer concerts in the parks. We are entering the 4th year of the Neighborhood Concert Series, where we have teamed with Lost Grove Brewing, St. Luke's Health Plan, and the City of Boise Arts & History Department to bring live music to neighborhoods around Boise.

