FROZEN Comes to the Morrison Center in August

Frozen is headed to the Morrison Center in August. Performances run August 7-18, 2024.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's FROZEN the Tony® -nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Disney's FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar® winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards®.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Disney's FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Run Time: Over two hours long, including one intermission.

