David Spade Brings CATCH ME INSIDE to the Morrison Center in September

David Spade will bring Catch Me Inside to the Morrison Center in September. The event is set for Friday, September 13.

David Spade rose to fame as a cast member on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and gained recognition for his role as Dennis Finch on "Just Shoot Me," earning Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Now is your chance to see him on the Morrison Center stage. He continues to tour with his stand-up shows and recently released a "Nothing Personal" stand-up special on Netflix. Spade also hosts the FOX game show "Snake Oil" and co-hosts the popular podcast "Fly on the Wall" with Dana Carvey, featuring interviews with SNL alumni and other notable personalities.

