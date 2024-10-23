Three New Works Kick Off November in Boise Contemporary Theater’s Theater Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boise Contemporary Theater will kick off November with three brand new plays back-to-back from our Theater Lab students: Rock and Roll, Don't Sail Off Without Me, and No Color Left to Dry written in Theater Lab. The three shows run 90 minutes total with one intermission on Friday, November 1, 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15 or $10 for students with valid school I.D.

Theater Lab is dedicated to the idea that younger artists are capable of more than we expect. They have a story to tell, and it’s important to listen. Theater Lab creators learn playwriting techniques and the essence of good story telling as they write and workshop brand new plays from inception to performance over ten weeks. “I used to think Theater Lab was about writing, performing, and having fun in the process. No, that’s what you do, part of what you do, but not what Theater Lab is about. Theater Lab is about growing as a person. Learning to think in new ways, experience new things, be with new people,” said a Theater Lab participant. Another said, “When I started Theater Lab, I was barely able to talk to my classmates, let alone on stage in front of hundreds of people. Theater Lab forced me to speak my mind and have confidence in my actions. This program has changed my life and made me into the person I am today.”

Education Director Jennifer Stockwell-Fortner added, “This fall, for the first time since before covid, we have three brand new plays that will be premiering next week! These plays are devised and written by some of the most creative and intelligent young artists in the valley. And these aren't 'kids plays'. The themes are just as sophisticated as any you'd see in a professional production. These include-a world where art is illegal; memories of loss haunting us so much they become reality; and a commentary on how little we have changed as a civilization. Theater inspires us to look at ourselves and our world to become better humans. These students of Theater Lab are well on their way.”

This life-changing, inspirational program is the gold standard for BCT’s Academy for Contemporary Theater (A.C.T.), laying the groundwork for youth classes like Stage One for ages 7-11 offered in Spring and Fall. Unlike camps, BCT education classes are fun skill-building, confidence-boosting, and friendship-making courses taught by theater professionals.

BCT prices their Theater Lab performances at accessible prices and encourages our community to support these creative theater makers next month by seeing the culmination of their lab work and enjoying remarkable live theater.

