The Music Theatre of Idaho to Present THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music Theatre of Idaho will present the regional premiere of Stephen Schwartz's acclaimed musical, The Prince of Egypt, based on the DreamWorks animated film as a highlight of their 2025 season. This monumental production will run from June 5-7, 2025, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences in the Treasure Valley.

The Prince of Egypt is based on the epic animated film, featuring a breathtaking score by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). This stage adaptation brings the powerful story of Moses to life with awe-inspiring music, stunning visuals, and the profound themes of faith, freedom, and family.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are currently available through Season Ticket sales at BroadwayNampa.org. Secure your seats early to be part of this extraordinary theatrical journey.

For those wishing to join the MTI in creating this prestigious production, auditions for the 2025 season will be held on September 27 and 28. Auditions are by appointment only, and aspiring cast members can schedule their audition slots at BroadwayNampa.org.

The Music Theatre of Idaho was chosen to produce The Prince of Egypt through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International. This selection is a testament to MTI's high production values, artistic excellence, and longstanding position as a cornerstone of the Nampa community.

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of The Prince of Egypt-a production that promises to be a defining moment in the 2025 season.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More