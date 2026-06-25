THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT Will Come to the Morrison Center in September
The performance will take place on September 19.
After entertaining 700,000+ guests around the world, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is back in the USA with a brand-new show! Prepare for a 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with orchestral energy. The performance will take place on September 19 at the Morrison Center.
In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal. The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of classical musicians, featuring some of the world's greatest instrumentalists and vocalists.
Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Aerosmith, The Cranberries, & MORE!
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