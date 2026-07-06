SHAZAM! THE MAGIC SHOW Will Come to the Morrison Center in September

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Kramien Productions will present SHAZAM! The Magic Show at the Morrison Center on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, with a 2 p.m. performance.

Described as a brand-new Broadway-style magic spectacular, the production combines large-scale illusions, fast-paced choreography, live singing and theatrical storytelling for an experience designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

The show follows the story of aspiring magician Matthew Laslo, who dreams of becoming a star in the world of magic. Under the guidance of his mentor, the master magician known as the Great Kramien, Matthew embarks on a journey filled with dazzling illusions, exciting adventures and unexpected surprises alongside a talented team of friends.

Promising an afternoon of thrills, spectacle and family-friendly entertainment, SHAZAM! The Magic Show celebrates imagination and the idea that anything is possible with belief and determination.

Tickets start at $43, including fees before applicable taxes, and are on sale now. Lobby doors will open 60 minutes before the performance, with theater doors opening 30 minutes before showtime. Assisted listening devices and accessible seating will be available.

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