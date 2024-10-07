THE LION Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lion by Benjamin Scheuer comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in December. Performances run December 4-21, 2024.

This Drama Desk Award-winning piece by Benjamin Scheuer, directed by Off-Broadway Director and NY Times Critics Pick Sean Daniels, has redefined the genre of musical theatre. Scheuer tells, sings, and plays the turbulent story of his family and his own brush with mortality, with his supporting cast of six guitars.

Learn more at https://bctheater.org/2425-mainstage-season/.

