THE CHRISTIANS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre This Year

Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
The Christians by Lucas Hnath comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in April. Performances run April 19 - May 6, 2023.

Twenty years ago, Pastor Paul's church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday School, a coffee shop in the lobby, and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief.

Run Time: Approximately 80 minutes with NO intermission




Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The Sun Valley Music Festival will present its fifth Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center from March 15-17, 2023. The program will feature Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, one of the most popular works in all classical music, in an arrangement for 21 brass and percussion musicians.

December 28, 2022

Sweat by Lynn Nottage comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre next month! Performances run January 25 - February 11, 2023.
December 12, 2022

All Shook Up comes to Aspire Community Theatre in 2023. Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, performances run February 10-19, 2023.
December 2, 2022

December 2021's production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 marked the first collaboration between Boise Contemporary Theater and Opera Idaho. It's back due to popular demand for a second and final production. 
November 23, 2022

The “Greatest Movie Musical of All Time” is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin’ in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!
November 21, 2022

Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art.
