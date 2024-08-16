Sun Valley Shakespeare in The Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Breaks Ticket Sales Record

The final performances are set for tonight, August 16th, and tomorrow, August 17th, at 6 PM.
Sun Valley Shakespeare in the Park's production of Much Ado About Nothing is heading into its final weekend. Directed by Colton Pometta and produced by Patsy Wygle and Laughing Stock Theater Co, this vibrant staging has broken the company's ticket sales records.
The production showcases a cast and crew that blends talent from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the local Wood River Valley region:
Aly Wepplo as Beatrice
Sean Cleary as Signior Benedick
Patsy Wygle as Leonata
Amanda Wilson Maloof as Hero
Karen Nelsen as Signora Antonia
Rachel Aanestad as Margaret
Rebecca Larson as Ursula
Jacob Sefcak as Don Pedro
Jamie Wygle as Count Claudio
Matt Musgrove as Balthasar, Sexton, and Messenger to Leonata
David Janeski as Don John
Robbie Rescigno as Borachio
Paul Rescigno as Conrade and Friar Francis
Olemich Tugas as Dogberry
Matt Gorby as Verges
Will Hemmings as First Watchman
Tal Hemmings as Second Watchman, Messenger to Don Pedro, and Boy
Grace Bloedorn as Young Lady
Anthime Miller as Musician
The production also features original music by Anthime Miller, who accompanies the entire show on cello and percussion.
Stage management by Emerson Miller and Megan Mahoney
Set design by Tom Carter
Props by Owen E. Parmele
Costume Design by Danica Martino
Production Photography by Kirsten Shultz
The final performances are set for tonight, August 16th, and tomorrow, August 17th, at 6 PM. Secure the final tickets here.
