Sun Valley Shakespeare in The Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Breaks Ticket Sales Record

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sun Valley Shakespeare in the Park's production of Much Ado About Nothing is heading into its final weekend. Directed by Colton Pometta and produced by Patsy Wygle and Laughing Stock Theater Co, this vibrant staging has broken the company's ticket sales records.

The production showcases a cast and crew that blends talent from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the local Wood River Valley region:

Aly Wepplo as Beatrice

Sean Cleary as Signior Benedick

Patsy Wygle as Leonata

Amanda Wilson Maloof as Hero

Karen Nelsen as Signora Antonia

Rachel Aanestad as Margaret

Rebecca Larson as Ursula

Jacob Sefcak as Don Pedro

Jamie Wygle as Count Claudio

Matt Musgrove as Balthasar, Sexton, and Messenger to Leonata

David Janeski as Don John

Robbie Rescigno as Borachio

Paul Rescigno as Conrade and Friar Francis

Olemich Tugas as Dogberry

Matt Gorby as Verges

Will Hemmings as First Watchman

Tal Hemmings as Second Watchman, Messenger to Don Pedro, and Boy

Grace Bloedorn as Young Lady

Anthime Miller as Musician

The production also features original music by Anthime Miller, who accompanies the entire show on cello and percussion.

Stage management by Emerson Miller and Megan Mahoney

Set design by Tom Carter

Props by Owen E. Parmele

Costume Design by Danica Martino

Production Photography by Kirsten Shultz

The final performances are set for tonight, August 16th, and tomorrow, August 17th, at 6 PM. Secure the final tickets here.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More