Sun Valley Shakespeare in The Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Breaks Ticket Sales Record

The final performances are set for tonight, August 16th, and tomorrow, August 17th, at 6 PM.

By: Aug. 16, 2024
Sun Valley Shakespeare in The Park's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Breaks Ticket Sales Record Image
Sun Valley Shakespeare in the Park's production of Much Ado About Nothing is heading into its final weekend. Directed by Colton Pometta and produced by Patsy Wygle and Laughing Stock Theater Co, this vibrant staging has broken the company's ticket sales records.

The production showcases a cast and crew that blends talent from New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the local Wood River Valley region:

  • Aly Wepplo as Beatrice

  • Sean Cleary as Signior Benedick

  • Patsy Wygle as Leonata

  • Amanda Wilson Maloof as Hero

  • Karen Nelsen as Signora Antonia

  • Rachel Aanestad as Margaret

  • Rebecca Larson as Ursula

  • Jacob Sefcak as Don Pedro

  • Jamie Wygle as Count Claudio

  • Matt Musgrove as Balthasar, Sexton, and Messenger to Leonata

  • David Janeski as Don John

  • Robbie Rescigno as Borachio

  • Paul Rescigno as Conrade and Friar Francis

  • Olemich Tugas as Dogberry

  • Matt Gorby as Verges

  • Will Hemmings as First Watchman

  • Tal Hemmings as Second Watchman, Messenger to Don Pedro, and Boy

  • Grace Bloedorn as Young Lady

  • Anthime Miller as Musician

The production also features original music by Anthime Miller, who accompanies the entire show on cello and percussion.

Stage management by Emerson Miller and Megan Mahoney

Set design by Tom Carter

Props by Owen E. Parmele

Costume Design by Danica Martino

Production Photography by Kirsten Shultz

The final performances are set for tonight, August 16th, and tomorrow, August 17th, at 6 PM. Secure the final tickets here




