Stage Coach Theatre to Hold Auditions for Production of THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

Stage Coach Theatre, located in Boise Idaho, will be hosting auditions for The Curious Savage by John Patrick on June 11th at 2:00pm. The Curious Savage will be SCT's opening show of Season 42, and is directed by Doug Clemens.

To receive access to the online Audition Packet, fill out the Audition Form here: https://tinyurl.com/55rj8tvt. The Audition Packet will help you prepare for the audition by containing sides that will be read during the audition and detailed character descriptions.

Runs Three Weeks: August 26, 27, 28; September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 2022

Rating: General Audiences.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from sides available from the Audition Packet. Hard copies of the sides will also be available at the audition. If necessary, call backs will be held on June 12th, at 10:00am.

Needed: 3 female actors (20s, 30s), 2 female actors (40s, 50s), 1 female actor (50s, 60s), 2 male actors (20s, 30s), and 3 male actors (40s, 50s)

Synopsis: The Curious Savage is the story of an elderly widow named Mrs. Savage, whose deceased husband had left her $10 million dollars. She intends to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their 'foolish dreams,' but her stepchildren strongly object. To prevent her from doing away with their family's wealth and ruining their legacy, they have her committed to an institution called The Cloisters, where she meets some unlikely friends and ends up liquidating the investments and converting them into bonds that she has hidden. This causes a panic among the stepchildren who try desperately to track down these bonds.

For specific audition questions and inquiries, please contact Doug Clemens at Doug.e.clemens@gmail.com