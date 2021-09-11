Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUNDS OF CELEBRATION Comes to the Morrison Center Next Weekend

The concert is set for Saturday, September 18.

Sep. 11, 2021  
The opening night concert for the Morrison Center, Sounds of Celebration, is set for Saturday, September 18. The concert is performed by Boise Phil, with conductor Eric Garcia alongside Boise Phil Youth Orchestra Seniors and Boise Phil Master Chorale.

Learn more at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/sounds-of-celebration.

Programme:

William Grant STILL Poem for Orchestra
Music by John Stafford Smith Star-Spangled Banner
Florence Price Symphony No. 3
Leonard Bernstein Overture to Candide
Aaron Copland Billy the Kid Suite

Ticketing provided by Boise Phil.

Note: Effective beginning Thursday, August 12, 2021, facial coverings must be worn in indoor public spaces ­owned or controlled by the university as well as in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.


