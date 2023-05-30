Performances run August 4-13, 2023.
POPULAR
Singin' in the Rain comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August 2023.
The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!
Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.
Performances run August 4-13.
Videos
|Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Stage Coach Theatre (6/09-6/24)
|Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Stage Coach Theatre (7/14-7/29)
|Welcome to the Family Murder Mystery
Watson's Mystery Cafe (6/03-6/23)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Boise Little Theater (5/19-6/10)
|Agatha Christie's "The Mouse Trap"
Watson's Mystery Café & Spirits (6/04-6/04)
|Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
|Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
|Tuck Everlasting
The Nampa Civic Center (6/08-6/10)
|Watson's Live -Outta Control Dinner Show
Watson's Mystery Cafe & Spirits (6/09-6/09)
|Cinderella (Rogers & Hammerstein)
The Nampa Civic Center (8/24-8/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You