Review: EVIL DEAD at Stage Coach Theatre

Evil Dead is a killer good time.

Oct. 23, 2022  

What happens when the Spring Break of a lifetime, turns into an absolute nightmare? When a wicked spell from an ancient book breaks loose and picks a new host? This ( and more ) happens in "Evil Dead" currently running at the Stagecoach Theatre in Boise. I had the pleasure to see this show during its opening weekend, and one way to describe this show is a wild ride, both for the characters in the show, and the audience watching. This shows' edgy humor, with its captivating score, will have you on the edge of your seat, anxiously anticipating what may come next.

Based on a movie of the same name, Evil Dead follows two different plots that intertwine together neatly. The central plot follows Ash, joined by his best friend, sister, girlfriend, and best friend's " lady friend" who head to a cabin in the woods for a spring break they all hope to never forget. The second plot line follows the daughter of the owner of the house and her boyfriend as they try to put the missing pages into the book before it's too late.

Premiering in Toronto in 2003, and Off-Broadway in 2006, with music and lyrics by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris & George Reinblatt. The music is a blend of ballads like " It Won't Let Us Leave", and jazzier tunes like "Bit-Part Demon." Each song plays a key piece in the plot as it progresses. One of the incredible pieces of this show was how the comedy mended the show together. Evil Dead has a steady blend of quick one-liners and clever dialogue between the cast.

Direction and set design are by Victoria Horn, who did excellently show the Treasure Valley a "Killer Good Time". Horn remarkably directs both theatre veterans and newcomers to the stage. Members of the cast include the fiercely funny and talented Nicholas Bromund as Ash, Molly Henderson-Koenig as Cheryl, Triston Jackson as Scott, Kaiya Richmond as Linda, Erin Jackson as Shelly, Rachel Hart as Annie, Michael Mattice as Ed and Matthew Crockett as Jake. Combined with the ensemble this group managed to bring the story to life. One of the many highlights included Richmond ( Linda ) and Bromund ( Ash ) in the first act with the song "Houseware Employee." The song gave us a moment to rest during a somewhat gory and intense show. An additional highlight came with Koenig's ( Cheryl ) comedic timing throughout the show. This actress had the audience in stitches with each line.

If you are catching this show at Stagecoach Theatre in Boise, a few warnings apply. Please be advised of some scenes with gore and crude humor. You can catch it on the weekends until the 29th of October.


