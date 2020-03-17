Opera Idaho Cancels Black & White Gala

Opera Idaho has announced that it will be postponing this year's Black & White Gala, scheduled for this Saturday, March 21 at the Boise Centre on The Grove.

The following statement has been released:

The health and safety of our patrons and the community are our top priorities and as such Opera Idaho felt it important to follow the current recommendations of the CDC, the city and the State of Idaho regarding gatherings and events. Postponing our largest fundraiser of the year was not an easy decision.



We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and are currently reviewing all upcoming events and programming. We will share updates on future plans as soon as possible. We will continue to navigate this developing situation and would appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time.



We encourage you all to take calm precautions and to do your best to reduce the risk of spreading illness, out of consideration for your own health and for that of everyone around you. One of the most important things we all can do for ourselves and one another is to self-educate, share credible sources, and choose empathy and compassion.



We will publish updates on our website as soon as they become available and reach out via social media channels, and email. We look forward to returning to normal operations, and sharing our art with the community, as soon as possible. We sincerely thank you for your continued patronage and support during this difficult time.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You