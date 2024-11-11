News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre

Performances run January 22 - February 8, 2025.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On the Other Hand, We're Happy is coming to Boise Contemporary Theatre next year. The production, by Daf James, will run January 22 - February 8, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

ON THE OTHER HAND, WE'RE HAPPY Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre
Photos: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
THE LION Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in December
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Launches North American Tour

Directed by Award-winning Off-Broadway Director Cameron Watson, the show runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

A single dad meets his adopted daughter for the first time. Then he agrees to meet her birth-mother. When their two worlds collide, will what they have in common outweigh their differences? A one-off meeting. But three lives will be changed forever. On the Other Hand, We’re Happy is a tender, funny, hopeful play about being a mum when your name is Dad.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos