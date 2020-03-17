Music Theatre Of Idaho Launches Fundraising Campaign

The Music Theatre of Idaho has launched a fundraising campaign throughout the Covid-19 closure.

Our Valued Patron Family:

In these days of severe uncertainty, The Music Theatre of Idaho is doing what it can to sustain operations, so that when this all calms down, we are still here to serve you.

As you know, we are a small business (3 barely paid employees) and a non-profit. Our production and ongoing expenses are covered by ticket sales and fundraising activities. Normally, our fiscal responsibility and planning means that we have plenty of cash flow up front, due to season ticket sales and start of season fundraising. This year we turned our ticketing process over to a 3rd party entity and their policies have drastically effected our ability to access our funds as we need them. Who knew, when we did that, that we would be facing the Coronavirus catastrophe.

The Music Theatre of Idaho, like all small arts organizations, run on a very narrow margin-if we don't perform as scheduled, we don't earn ticket income, and we risk failing. Our current plans involve performing The Pirates of Penzance at a date when it is deemed safe to do so. Until that time, we need YOUR help in keeping the dream alive.

Our temporary campaign is called: The Music Theatre of Idaho Versus the Coronavirus.

We are using the membership platform PATREON to keep you entertained, and to keep our business viable during this short hiatus from live performance.

We are offering monthly subscriptions to PATREON,where you will be able to view exclusive MTI content, both historic and fresh of the presses. This content might even include entire shows in the future. But, until that is a reality, it will contain clips, songs, dance numbers and possibly some blooper reels to keep you entertained and informed. We will likely post some "newsreel" footage of our meetings and announcements and possibly some short master classes on vocal performance, stage dance or acting. We might even let you in on some secrets of stage construction, props or costumes. Consider it your "Live Musical Theatre TV Channel." It should be entertaining, amusing and enlightening. And, it might just be the key to keeping us alive during this crisis.

We are offering two subscription levels. The first level is $10 per month. It is called, THE LENDING HAND. The $25 per month subscription is called, SAVING GRACE. The "extra content" mentioned above (beyond show clips) is available exclusively at the SAVING GRACE level.

To explore possibilities of THE MUSIC THEATRE OF IDAHO VERSUS THE CORONAVIRUS, please go to https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32006420&fan_landing=true.

If you have questions you can call us at 468-2385. Actually, all things considered, we'd love to hear from you. It's too quiet around here.

In our time of need, we'd really love to hear from all of you. If you'd like to make a larger donation to help us in this time of need, please feel free to do so. If every season subscriber, Angel Patron and company member made a donation of at least $25, we would be able to weather this storm without question. Let your friends know about this opportunity as well.

Thank you for your patronage,

Dr. Jean Andrews, Managing Artistic Director

The Music Theatre of Idaho





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You