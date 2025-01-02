MOZART'S REQUIEM Comes to the Morrison Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bach’s Six Brandenburg Concertos are widely regarded as some of the finest compositions of the Baroque period. Each virtuosic concerto is crafted with a unique combination of instruments, showcasing the popular musical styles during Bach’s lifetime.

Join in as Boise Phil’s Allison Emerick, Del Parkinson, and Brendan Shea take center stage for the famous Concerto No. 5.

The Boise Phil Master Chorale joins the Boise Phil to perform Mozart’s transcendental Requiem. Left incomplete at the time of Mozart’s death on December 5, 1791, it is arguably one of his most famous works, delving into the themes of life and death and featuring some of the most emotionally moving music ever composed.

The Latin hymn ‘Ave Verum Corpus’ has been set to music by some of classical music’s most beloved composers. Mozart’s setting, like his Requiem, was composed in the final year of his life and is a breathtaking five-minute work that elevates the Latin chant to a divine status.

Join Musicologist Bradley Berg and Music Director Eric Garcia (and special guests) as they guide you through the music you are about to hear, providing an enlightening look at the repertoire and composers before the performance begins. Bring your questions! Please gather inside the concert hall by the stage.

Matinee Pre-Concert Talk starts at 12:45 pm (for 2:00pm Sunday)

Evening Pre-Concert Talk starts at 6:15 pm (for 7:30pm Saturday)

