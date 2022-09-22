Junior League Of Boise Sponsors Children's Art Tent And Pays Homage To Historic Partnership

Art in the Park has long been a staple of cultural life in Boise. Established in 1954, Art in the Park is an open-air festival hosted annually by Boise Art Museum (BAM) to showcase talented local artists. As with so many community events, Art in the Park would not be possible without volunteers.

The Junior League of Boise has, for decades, served as go-to volunteers in the Treasure Valley and they are proud to serve in that capacity again for BAM. Melanie Fales, the Executive Director of BAM said, "It's really wonderful that we've had such a long history with the Junior League of Boise. One of the projects that we worked on together in the past was the Children's Art Tent. So, this is kind of a nice way to pay tribute to our long-standing partnership."

Another pillar of the Boise community, the Junior League of Boise (JLB), is approaching its 100-year anniversary. In honor of that milestone, in 2018 the JLB adopted Project 100, a 10-year commitment to revisit ten non-profit programs previously supported or developed by the JLB. Boise Art Museum was an exciting partnership for JLB to renew. This year, the JLB awarded $10,000 to sponsor the Children's Art Tent at Art in the Park.

President of JLB, HannaLore Hein said, "By partnering with the Boise Art Museum for the 2022-2023 League year, we can build on our organization's legacy of service work in arts education, which dates to 1940 when we first began working with the then Boise Gallery of Arts as docents. Throughout the 20th century, our organization has proudly supported several Boise Art Museum programs, including a traveling art school program, workshops for children, exhibitions, and more." JLB welcomed BAM as its Year 5 Project 100 partner and looks forward to working alongside BAM this year to honor our long-standing commitment to the arts and art education. The JLB also sent a delegation of 35 League members who volunteered for a total of 115 hours at the Children's Art Tent over the three-day event. The Children's Art Tent was a rousing success, serving a total 1079 children and 2053 adults.

The Junior League of Boise, a non-profit, is one of Idaho's longest-standing, successful, and sustainable women's organizations, providing the Treasure Valley with its volunteer services and projects for over 95 years. Its past projects include the Boise School Volunteer Program, 2-1-1 Idaho Careline, and the Discovery Center of Idaho. The Junior League of Boise's mission is to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Additional information about the Junior League of Boise is available at www.jlboise.org.

Boise Art Museum embraces its long and rich history as an opportunity to enhance and ensure rewarding experiences for all visitors, through exceptional exhibitions, collections, interpretive strategies, educational programming, and a welcoming environment, along with a commitment to being a vital part of the educational, economic and cultural life of the community.