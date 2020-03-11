IT'S A CONSPIRACY! Comedy Show Comes to The Creative Space in Garden City

Local comedy company, Recycled Minds, invites the valley to an all-ages, comedy show February 29th at The Creative Space in Garden City.

Come get weird with "It's A Conspiracy" as improvisers explore the infamous Pyramids conspiracy theory and create hilarity that informs and entertains you!



The conspiracy is described by comedian, improviser and conspiracy enthusiast Jon Colett and will be recorded live and performed by Jon, Sean Hancock, Andrea Korn, Loren Morris, Steve Halvorson and Jessica Greene.

The show happens Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 8PM. Tickets are $12 online, $15 at the door, $5 for kids (5-12yrs). A selection of refreshments and concessions will be available for purchases as well. The show is located at The Creative Space, 121 E 34th St., Garden City, ID 83714. Time and ticket details available at RecycledMindsComedy.com/Tickets.





