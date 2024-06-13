Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Home Free comes to the Morrison Center in October. The performance is set for Octoebr 4, 2024.

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Home Free, the sensational all-vocal country entertainers who have taken the music world by storm. With over 700 million views on YouTube and an impressive 20 Billboard Top 10 Hits, Home Free is gearing up for their Crazy(er) Life Tour in 2024, commemorating the 10th anniversary of their breakout album, Crazy Life.

Praised by industry heavyweights such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter, Home Free promises an evening filled with infectious Nashville-inspired pop hits, timeless country and western classics, breathtaking harmonies, and side-splitting humor. Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of Home Free Live!

