Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre Begins Summer Season

The Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre is following the motto 'the show must go on,' as they open up for their summer season, according to KMVT.

The theatre plans to put on two shows throughout the summer series. On Fridays, residents can catch the comedy CHARLEY'S AUNT. On Saturdays, the melodrama known as HOW THE WEST WAS WORN will play.

Both shows are scheduled at 7pm after a 5:30pm dinner.

Learn more about their summer show series and buy tickets HERE.

