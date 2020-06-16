Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre Begins Summer Season

Article Pixel Jun. 16, 2020  

The Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre is following the motto 'the show must go on,' as they open up for their summer season, according to KMVT.

The theatre plans to put on two shows throughout the summer series. On Fridays, residents can catch the comedy CHARLEY'S AUNT. On Saturdays, the melodrama known as HOW THE WEST WAS WORN will play.

Both shows are scheduled at 7pm after a 5:30pm dinner.

Learn more about their summer show series and buy tickets HERE.


Related Articles View More Boise Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Salvation Army Partners With Ruth Eckerd Hall To Serve Over 500 Local Families In Need
  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • Tampa Theaters Join Forces For Juneteenth Theater Justice Project