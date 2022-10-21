Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Stage Coach Theatre

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL opened on October 7th and runs through October 29th.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Join Stage Coach Theatre on October 7th as five college students go on a trip to an old abandoned cabin in the woods for EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL by George Reinblatt.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, based on the Sam Raimi horror film franchise, combines elements of Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness to create one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero and his trust chainsaw to save the day. A combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effect and killer musical numbers, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL is unlike any show you've ever seen.

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL opens on October 7th and runs through October 29th. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at stagecoachtheatre.com/tickets. For more information, go to stagecoachtheatre.com.



