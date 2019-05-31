Company of Fools Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART

Company of Fools (COF) will kick off its 24th theatre season with a production of Crimes of the Heart - the 1981 Tony Award nominee for best play and Pulitzer Prize-winner for Drama. Written by celebrated playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer, the production will run June 26-July 13 at the Liberty Theatre in Hailey.

The theme of COF's 24th season, "Welcome to the Family," is reflected in a special collection of plays that capture the beauty and complexity of the contemporary world and consider what family means: the family we are born into, the family we make, the family we find, and the family we choose. The season also exemplifies COF's long-standing commitment to telling the stories of the human heart.

Crimes of the Heart is an exploration of "the family we are born into." It relates the story of the three Magrath sisters - Babe, Lenny and Meg - who reunite at their Old Granddaddy's home in Mississippi in the wake of a family crisis. Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play brings a twangy Southern style to a story that is equal parts comedy, tragedy and family redemption.

"Because Crimes of the Heart deals with family, conflict and forgiveness in a really wonderful way, the play is a brilliant vehicle to start our 24th season," said Scott Palmer, who joined COF in March 2019 as Producing Artistic Director. "Beth Henley's play is funny, charming, moving, emotionally powerful, and one of the most heartfelt explorations of family in American drama."

The cast of Crimes of the Heart features COF veterans Audra Honaker (Lenny), Sharon Barto (Meg), Aly Wepplo (Babe), David Janeski (Barnette) and Tess McKenna (Chick), along with Tim Gouran (Doc) who is making his COF debut with this production. The crew includes K.O. Ogilvie (stage management); Joe Lavigne (scenic design) and Melissa Heller, a professional costume designer from Portland, Oregon, who worked with director Scott Palmer for more than 10 years at Bag&Baggage Productions.

"The cast is a great mix of familiar faces, local talent, and artists with a long history here in the Valley," continued Palmer. "I am thrilled to have the chance to work with so many artists who are so beloved here at The Liberty."

Crimes of the Heart runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Patrons should be advised that the play contains themes of an adult nature, including discussions of mental illness, mild descriptions of violence, and family conflict. The production is most appropriate for audience members 13 and older.

Tickets may be purchased online at sunvalleycenter.org, by phone at 208.578.9122 or at the Liberty Theatre box office starting one hour before curtain. COF's box office is located at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main Street in Hailey, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All seats are reserved, except for the "Pay What You Feel" preview.





