Broadway Theater Receives Funding From Rocky Mountain Power

The company has made a $3,000 donation.

Despite 2020 being a challenging year for the performing arts industry and the Broadway Theater due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, underwriter Rocky Mountain Power has lent a helping hand in the form of a $3,000 donation.

The donation will go toward the current season to book local and traveling entertainers.

"I'm proud to sponsor the upcoming season," Ron Wilde, Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager said.

With the generous support from community leaders, the Broadway Theater is able to host quality, live performances for all to attend.

"Underwriters play a huge role in making sure our theater is alive with entertainment," Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks shared. "We're very thankful for our partnership with them."

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees - Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.

