Boise Contemporary Theater's BIPOC PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL is Underway

Boise Contemporary Theater's BIPOC Playwrights Festival is now underway, kicking off on August 6, and running through August 14, 2021.

Ticket Prices: $48 Festival Pass / $32.00 Student Pass (includes standard ticketing fees). Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AEC81911F47?brand=morrisoncenter.

Festival Pass includes admission to the following events:

August 6 Staged Readings

2:00pm - HALF OF CHOPSTICKS by Stephanie Kyung Young Walters, directed by Jeff Liu

8:00pm - MIDDLE OF THE WORLD by Juan Alfonso, directed by Jaime Castañeda

August 7 Staged Readings

2:00pm - MIDDLE OF THE WORLD by Juan Alfonso, directed by Jaime Castañeda

8:00pm - HALF OF CHOPSTICKS by Stephanie Kyung Young Walters, directed by Jeff Liu

August 10

8:00pm Playwrights Panel

August 13 & 14

8:00pm - BECOMINIG OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY by Debra Ann Byrd, directed by Tina Packer.

Student discounts are available - any student, must have valid student ID for admission with Student ticket. Individual event tickets will be available at the door only for $22.00.

All ticket prices include $2.00 facility fee.

Note: Facial coverings are strongly recommended inside the Morrison Center and may be required by the production.

Learn more at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/boise-contemporary-theater-first-annual-bipoc-playwrights-festival.