Boise Contemporary Theater's BIPOC PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL is Underway
The festival is now underway, kicking off on August 6, and running through August 14, 2021.
Boise Contemporary Theater's BIPOC Playwrights Festival is now underway, kicking off on August 6, and running through August 14, 2021.
Ticket Prices: $48 Festival Pass / $32.00 Student Pass (includes standard ticketing fees). Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AEC81911F47?brand=morrisoncenter.
Festival Pass includes admission to the following events:
August 6 Staged Readings
2:00pm - HALF OF CHOPSTICKS by Stephanie Kyung Young Walters, directed by Jeff Liu
8:00pm - MIDDLE OF THE WORLD by Juan Alfonso, directed by Jaime Castañeda
August 7 Staged Readings
2:00pm - MIDDLE OF THE WORLD by Juan Alfonso, directed by Jaime Castañeda
8:00pm - HALF OF CHOPSTICKS by Stephanie Kyung Young Walters, directed by Jeff Liu
August 10
8:00pm Playwrights Panel
August 13 & 14
8:00pm - BECOMINIG OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY by Debra Ann Byrd, directed by Tina Packer.
Student discounts are available - any student, must have valid student ID for admission with Student ticket. Individual event tickets will be available at the door only for $22.00.
All ticket prices include $2.00 facility fee.
Note: Facial coverings are strongly recommended inside the Morrison Center and may be required by the production.
Learn more at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/boise-contemporary-theater-first-annual-bipoc-playwrights-festival.