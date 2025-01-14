Boise Contemporary Theater To Receive $25,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is grateful to be approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support BCT's 5th Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival to be held in August of 2025. In total, the NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Boise Contemporary Theater's Fifth Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival.”

BCT's Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick, added, “We at BCT are so appreciative of the NEA's continued support of our Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival. This level of support is critical to the continued growth and success of the important work done at our Festival every year by artists from across the nation. Thanks to the NEA Grants for Arts Project award, BCT looks forward to hosting new playwrights and artists so they can tell their stories here.”



For more information, please visit:

BCT's Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival: bctheater.org/bipoc

NEA's grant announcement: https://www.arts.gov/news/press-releases/2025/national-endowment-arts-supports-arts-nearly-368-million-funding-nationwide

